Browser: Everett Smithson Band to perform Monday

The next Legacy Program is "Music of the Mississippi" with the Everett Smithson Band. As always, it is free. I won't be able to attend since the venue is the Pine River Depot, but those of you who do attend, please come into our library and tell me all about it.

The date of this program is Monday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. It is, of course, open to everyone (except me). Band members are Phil Schmid on guitar, Jeremy Johnson on drums, the ubiquitous Bill Black on standup bass, and Everett and Kathy Smithson.

If the concert isn't enough, hang around afterward. There will be a free, all ages, harmonica lesson given by Everett Smithson and sponsored by the Minnesota Blues Society. It's pretty doubtful I could learn to play the harmonica, but perhaps you could!

For a complete schedule of Legacy-funded events at Kitchigami libraries, visit the Kitchigami Regional Library website at www.krls.org and click on "Legacy Events."

Here's hoping you are enjoying your fall.

Sincerely,

Browser, the library cat