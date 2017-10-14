Crosslake to host hearings on Enbridge Line 3 proposal

Enbridge Energy has submitted an application to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for a Line 3 expansion and replacement crude oil pipeline to be constructed along a new corridor of about 130 miles from Park Rapids to Carlton.

About 35 miles of this corridor would cross the Pine River Watershed, according to research brought forth by Whitefish Area Property Owners Association President Tom Watson at the Monday, Oct. 9, Crosslake City Council meeting.

The Line 3 proposal uses the same corridor as the Sandpiper proposal that was withdrawn in 2015. Barr Engineering, a contractor to Enbridge, did studies in 2014 and identified Norway Lake, Roosevelt Lake and the Whitefish Chain of Lakes as three area lakes on the proposed route that would be at risk during a potential oil spill.

The Minnesota PUC is now considering a certificate of need and a route permit for the Line 3 project. The hearings in Crosslake, which is one of nine hearing locations around the state, will give the public an opportunity to comment on the project proposal before the PUC makes a decision.

Ann O'Reilly, a Minnesota administrative law judge, will preside over the hearings.