United Way kicks off campaign season in September

Next month, Smith will lead the organization into its 48th campaign season with the Invest Boldly 2017-2018 fundraising campaign for United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties. Smith said her board came up with the slogan after discussing the impact an entire community can have when rallying together for a common cause.

"There is tremendous power in what each and every one of us has to contribute to making our communities a better place," Smith said in a news release. "Whether you can give $1 per paycheck or $100 per paycheck—it doesn't matter. What does matter is all of us coming together as a community and investing our time, talent and financial resources in programs that make our neighborhoods and towns all better places to live, work, and play."

While the concept behind the campaign remains the same, this year will look a bit different to those familiar with the events held in conjunction. For example, the Chili Cook Off, typically held as a kick off to the campaign, will now be moved to the end of the campaign as the culminating celebration.

Smith said she hopes the community will embrace the changes, including additional events scattered throughout the kickoff week in September. On Sept. 21, United Way will host a Poverty Simulation sponsored by Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union. The event is designed to help individuals better understand poverty by stepping into the real-life situations of others struggling with, and living in, poverty.

"Each year, United Way works in partnership with other nonprofits, businesses, and government entities throughout the area to meet the growing and diverse needs of our population — including those in poverty," Smith noted. "Our sincere hope is, through this simulation event, our community will understand the impact of this epidemic, realize that it's happening throughout our communities, and cultivate empathy for those less fortunate."

On Sept. 26 the United Way will launch its second annual Small Business Blitz. During this two-hour event, board members and volunteers from United Way will visit small businesses throughout the area, providing literature and answering questions regarding contributing to United Way.

"Last year's event was not only fun, but it helped get more businesses engaged and involved in United Way," Smith said. "We truly want everyone to feel invested and a part of this campaign, regardless of the size of their business. Every donation makes a difference and an impact in our community."

Once again, Hubbard Broadcasting and the Brainerd Dispatch will donate an advertising package worth nearly $1,800 to one lucky contributing business during the Small Business Blitz. Additionally, each business that pledges during the Blitz will be announced live and on-air on WJJY-106.7 radio.

"We would love to hear from any small business that would like to participate this year," Smith noted. "Just give us a call at our office to register."

From Nov. 6-10, Smith said the local United Way will join other statewide chapters to participate in Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week, a special event devoted to make a difference in the lives of others in both big and small ways. Smith said additional information will be announced as the event draws closer.

And as the 2017-18 Invest Boldly campaign comes to a close, the Chili Cook Off will spice up the community-wide celebration. While the specific date of the Cook Off has yet to be shared, Smith said the timing will be perfect with colder temperatures and will serve as a way to thank the community for their participation in yet another fundraising campaign.

"I've been in this position for the past four-plus years, but not one year have I failed to be amazed at the generosity and passion of the people in the Brainerd lakes area. This certainly is a community where people embrace one another and do what they can to serve and honor others. And that's a beautiful thing to be a small part of. I'm looking forward to this year's campaign and the ways we can expand our reach, awareness, and advocacy right here in our own backyard."

To learn more about United Way and how to get involved, visit unitedwaynow.org or call 218-829-2619.

SIDEBAR:

Where Does Your Investment Go?

All donations gathered locally remain locally, serving programs and people right here at home. Donations through the United Way Campaign:

• Provide nearly 2,100 children a book in the mail each month through Imagination Library, improving early childhood literacy.

• Connect volunteers to nonprofit needs throughout the community.

• Feed 7,000 meals to children who may otherwise go hungry over summer break.

• Financially support the work of 37 local nonprofit programs.

• Provide nearly 3,000 rides to homebound senior citizens so they can attend adult day services.

• Provide nearly 900 women and children, victimized by domestic abuse, with improved safety and support.

• Help over 700 local families with assistance during a family, financial, mental health or other type of crisis.