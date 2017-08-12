Search
    Crow Wing County Fair announces winners

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Ribbons decorate entries at the Crow Wing County Fair on the fair's last day. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch1 / 4
    People view displays of youth arts entries during the 2017 Crow Wing County Fair. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch)2 / 4
    Ribbons decorate entries at the Crow Wing County Fair on the fair's last day. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch3 / 4
    Ribbons decorate entries at the Crow Wing County Fair on the fair's last day. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch4 / 4

    The 2017 Crow Wing County Fair winners include youth and adult entries from those taking home the sweepstakes awards to individual champions.

    Youth Arts

    Sweepstakes Winner, Clare Schaefbauer,

    Pre-school

    Grand Champion, Jude Erickson,

    Reserve Champion, Maxwell Avery,

    Kindergarten

    Grand Champion, Lance Chayton Black,

    Reserve Champion, Lance Chayton Black,

    First grade

    Grand Champion, Abigail Blair,

    Reserve Champion, Carson Malloy,

    Second grade

    Grand Champion, Cora Carlson,

    Reserve Champion, Allie Larkin,

    Third grade

    Grand Champion, Isabel Pence,

    Reserve Champion, Olivia Black Lance,

    Fourth grade

    Grand Champion, Tobias Jacobson,

    Reserve Champion, Sam Kalthoff,

    Fifth grade

    Grand Champion, Jonathan Blair,

    Reserve Champion, Johnathan Heldt,

    Sixth grade

    Grand Champion, Lily Boehland,

    Reserve Champion, Valerie Linder,

    Seventh grade

    Grand Champion, Brigid Bonde,

    Reserve Champion, Catherine Blair,

    Eighth grade

    Grand Champion, Clare Schaefbauer,

    Reserve Champion, Clare Schaefbauer,

    Ninth grade

    Grand Champion, Isabell Wills,

    Reserve Champion, Isabell Wills.

    Fine Arts Department

    Baking:

    Sweepstakes Winner, Doris Williams,

    Homemaking crafts:

    Sweepstakes Winner, Debra Cole,

    Garment making:

    Sweepstakes Winner, Sharon Bradley,

    Quilts:

    Sweepstakes Winner, Mary Brauch.

    Hobbies, Crafts & Arts

    Sweepstakes Winner, David Boudin,

    Photography:

    People's Choice Award black and white scenery, Mary Rumpho,

    Champion black and white scenery, Kat Beireis,

    Reserve Champion black and white people, Kat Beireis,

    Champion Color People, Judi Laurence,

    Reserve Champion Kat Beireis,

    Champion computer enhanced Jessie Grabouski,

    Reserve Champion computer enhanced Jacob Grabouski.

    Open Class Flowers

    Best of Show, Susan Tougas,

    Best of Show, youth, Alexis Schroer,

    Sweepstakes Winner Rose Speldrich.

    Fruits and Vegetables

    Sweepstakes Winner Susan Scheff,

    Field Crops

    Sweepstakes Winner, Mrs. Donald Durham,

    Open Class Dairy Cattle

    Grand Overall Junior Champion, Andrew Caughey,

    Reserve Champion, junior, Alex Uhlenkamp,

    Grand Overall Senior Champion, Jenna Caughey,

    Reserve Champion, senior, Joseph Caughey.

    Open Class Beef Cattle

    Overall Beef Champion, Faye Torgerson,

    Grand Champion Commercial Beef, Peter Britton,

    Grand Champion Market, Athena Moe.

    Open Class Sheep

    Overall Champion, Athena Moe,

    Open Class Goats

    Overall Dairy Goat, Jacob Britton.

    Grand Champion Meat Goats, Samantha Philips,

    Reserve Champion Meat Goats, Samantha Philips.

    Open Class Swine

    Overall Champion—Shane Carlson.

    Open Class Rabbits

    Best of Show, Noah Uhlenkamp,

    Reserve in Show, Jessica Otto.

    Open Class Poultry

    OverAll Grand Champion, John Holmgren,

    Grand Champion, Carter Larson.

