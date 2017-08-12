Crow Wing County Fair announces winners
The 2017 Crow Wing County Fair winners include youth and adult entries from those taking home the sweepstakes awards to individual champions.
Youth Arts
Sweepstakes Winner, Clare Schaefbauer,
Pre-school
Grand Champion, Jude Erickson,
Reserve Champion, Maxwell Avery,
Kindergarten
Grand Champion, Lance Chayton Black,
Reserve Champion, Lance Chayton Black,
First grade
Grand Champion, Abigail Blair,
Reserve Champion, Carson Malloy,
Second grade
Grand Champion, Cora Carlson,
Reserve Champion, Allie Larkin,
Third grade
Grand Champion, Isabel Pence,
Reserve Champion, Olivia Black Lance,
Fourth grade
Grand Champion, Tobias Jacobson,
Reserve Champion, Sam Kalthoff,
Fifth grade
Grand Champion, Jonathan Blair,
Reserve Champion, Johnathan Heldt,
Sixth grade
Grand Champion, Lily Boehland,
Reserve Champion, Valerie Linder,
Seventh grade
Grand Champion, Brigid Bonde,
Reserve Champion, Catherine Blair,
Eighth grade
Grand Champion, Clare Schaefbauer,
Reserve Champion, Clare Schaefbauer,
Ninth grade
Grand Champion, Isabell Wills,
Reserve Champion, Isabell Wills.
Fine Arts Department
Baking:
Sweepstakes Winner, Doris Williams,
Homemaking crafts:
Sweepstakes Winner, Debra Cole,
Garment making:
Sweepstakes Winner, Sharon Bradley,
Quilts:
Sweepstakes Winner, Mary Brauch.
Hobbies, Crafts & Arts
Sweepstakes Winner, David Boudin,
Photography:
People's Choice Award black and white scenery, Mary Rumpho,
Champion black and white scenery, Kat Beireis,
Reserve Champion black and white people, Kat Beireis,
Champion Color People, Judi Laurence,
Reserve Champion Kat Beireis,
Champion computer enhanced Jessie Grabouski,
Reserve Champion computer enhanced Jacob Grabouski.
Open Class Flowers
Best of Show, Susan Tougas,
Best of Show, youth, Alexis Schroer,
Sweepstakes Winner Rose Speldrich.
Fruits and Vegetables
Sweepstakes Winner Susan Scheff,
Field Crops
Sweepstakes Winner, Mrs. Donald Durham,
Open Class Dairy Cattle
Grand Overall Junior Champion, Andrew Caughey,
Reserve Champion, junior, Alex Uhlenkamp,
Grand Overall Senior Champion, Jenna Caughey,
Reserve Champion, senior, Joseph Caughey.
Open Class Beef Cattle
Overall Beef Champion, Faye Torgerson,
Grand Champion Commercial Beef, Peter Britton,
Grand Champion Market, Athena Moe.
Open Class Sheep
Overall Champion, Athena Moe,
Open Class Goats
Overall Dairy Goat, Jacob Britton.
Grand Champion Meat Goats, Samantha Philips,
Reserve Champion Meat Goats, Samantha Philips.
Open Class Swine
Overall Champion—Shane Carlson.
Open Class Rabbits
Best of Show, Noah Uhlenkamp,
Reserve in Show, Jessica Otto.
Open Class Poultry
OverAll Grand Champion, John Holmgren,
Grand Champion, Carter Larson.