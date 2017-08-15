Nominees sought for Brainerd area Citizen of the Year

Nominations should include: the nominee's occupation, details on volunteer work and length of service, office held in organizations, impact of the nominee's contributions to the lakes area and letters of support from organizations that have benefitted from the nominee's services.

The award criteria includes the following:

• The award is to be given to a living person.

• The nominee will have volunteered services that are above and beyond normal employment or business pursuits.

• The services performed have contributed to the welfare of the community.

• The services were performed for an extended period of time.

The selection committee will consist of past citizens of the year, Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce representative, Crow Wing County volunteer coordinator, representatives from a financial institution, clergy, business owners, community action board members, members of the Brainerd Jaycees, executive director of Brainerd Community Action and community leaders.

Letters of nomination should be submitted by Thursday, Aug. 31, and can be sent to Brainerd Community Action, c/o Citizen of the Year, 213 S. Fifth St., Brainerd, MN 56401.

A Distinguished Service Awards banquet, hosted by Brainerd Jaycees and Brainerd Community Action, will be held Oct. 26 at the NP Center in Brainerd.

Past winners include: Elmer Johnson, 1974; Marvin Campbell, 1975; George Bedard, 1976; Mildred Michaelis, 1977; Herb Kessler, 1978; Lucille Shaw, 1979; Walter Doran, 1980; Ray Bang, 1981; Jack Echternacht, 1982; Pete Humphrey, 1983; Ray Madison, 1984; Birney Wilkens, 1985; Jack Ruttger, 1986; Bob Gross, 1987; Marv Nutting, 1988; Sara Dunlap, 1989; Tom Isle, 1990; Dick Endres, 1991; Bill Van Essen, 1992; Hanspeter Borgwarth, 1993; Jon Haapajoki, 1994; Arnie Johnson, 1995; Sister Vivian Arts, 1996; Warren Williams, 1997; Ruth Gmeinder, 1998; Kevin Thesing, 1999; Terry McCollough, 2000; Bonnie Cumberland, 2001; Paul Bloom, 2002; Reed Campbell, 2003; Steve Esser, 2004; Dutch and Irma Cragun, 2005; Dr. Thomas Kotula, 2006; Karen Owens, 2007; Chip Borkenhagen, 2008; Arnold "Casey" Stengel, 2009; Gary Walters, 2012; Bill Musel, 2013; Kevin Dens, 2014; James Wallin, 2015; Bruce Buxton, 2016.