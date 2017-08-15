The planning commission had voted 4-3 to recommend the council not adopt the state building code.

Public safety

The council approved a police-school liaison officer agreement effective this September through May 2018, under which the Pequot Lakes School District will pay $4,000 per month, or $36,000 total. That is the same amount as the previous school year.

The council approved police chief Eric Klang's request to hire Kristie Peltier as a part-time officer. The department has eight part-time police officers and is expecting some potential changes within its part-time officer pool, Klang said in a memo. Peltier has been a reserve officer for the city since 2016.

In June, police recorded 405 calls for service, including drug information, disturbance, domestic, fire, shooting complaint, suspicious activity/person/vehicle, theft and welfare check.

Notable calls included a call June 27, when officer Sheri Fyle helped stop a van after the driver tried to flee; and a call June 28, when officer Matt Jorgens helped pull over a vehicle where officers recovered fraudulent checks, over $750 worth of merchandise, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

In other business Aug. 1, the council:

• Received an update from Mark Jurchen, Economic Development Committee chair, regarding a fiber optic project in the city's business park. The council recommended the EDC further study a concept of the business park and fiber optic for the city.

"A crucial part of economic development in this area is high speed internet. People ask about it," Jurchen said, noting the EDC will continue to work with TDS to get high speed internet service to the core area of the city first.

• Accepted a grant from the Initiative Foundation for $5,000 for the Pequot Lakes Thriving Communities Initiative. Grant money will be used for the community slogan national registration, $1,000; skate park final design, $1,700; community website design, hosting and maintenance, $1,500; and comprehensive plan revision, $800.

• Congratulated state Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, for being a League of Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction for 2017, commending her for supporting city-friendly legislation to strengthen state and local government partnerships, and thanking her for supporting the Pequot Lakes community.

• Called a special council meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, a half-hour early, to consider adopting an order declaring a property to be a public nuisance.