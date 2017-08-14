Breezy Point: Skunk problem plagues residents near resort

Melodie Zehm and Sandy Logelin, seasonal residents who own property on Fawcett Hill and Indian Hill at Breezy Point Resort, respectively, said they have too many skunks around their cabins and that it's the resort's fault.

"The major issue is they (the resort) have their grease waste right behind the cabins on Indian Hill," Zehm said. "We talked to an exterminator. They say, 'That's a candy store. As long as the grease is there, the skunks are going to be there.'"

Logelin said she has caught 17 skunks under her cabin in the last year alone.

The women said a few residents met with resort owner Bob Spizzo recently to discuss the issue, but nothing was resolved.

Council member Gary Bakken asked if the skunks are actually spraying people and causing an odor problem. The women said they are.

"It's a major problem. It's been going on since at least last year," Zehm said, adding that residents have spent a lot of money to try to exterminate the skunks, but nothing has been working.

"They need to move that grease and garbage area farther away from residences. It's way too close," Zehm said.

Mayor Tom Lillehei told them the city doesn't have anything in place to deal with this issue, but he said he will talk to Spizzo to try to find a solution.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Approved several changes to the zoning code, including: addition of definition for accessory structure, deletion of reference to water-oriented business, extending the time allowed for sign advertising a civic event, reducing structure setback in airport zone to 10 feet, and amending the cart for airport setbacks.

• Approved $12,120 worth of additional costs on the public safety building re-roofing project. The extra costs include wood repair, soffit and fascia replacement, and gutter removal and replacement.

• Approved a $22,980 bid from Quality Control & Integration to replace the control panel on Lift Station No. 1, which was installed nearly 40 years ago and is due to be replaced.

• Adopted a data security breach policy after an audit from the National Joint Powers Alliance determined the city needed it.

• Accepted a donation of $10,000 from resident Patricia Keene to go to the police department.

The Breezy Point Police Department responded to 310 calls in July, including 20 thefts, five crashes and one traffic arrest. Breezy Point assisted other agencies 39 times.

Because of Labor Day, the council's September meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.