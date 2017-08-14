Pequot Lakes: Foundation advisory board members sought

The purpose of the foundation is to improve the quality of life in Pequot Lakes, which is defined by the geographic region that includes the cities of Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Jenkins, and the townships of Ideal, Jenkins, Loon Lake and Maple.

The Pequot Lakes TCI Steering Committee is seeking eight advisory board members to serve an integral role in preparing the groundwork for the foundation and its future. Board members will go through a five-session training process to guide them through this process.

Roles and responsibilities

The Pequot Lakes Community Foundation board members will function as a team, working with the city of Pequot Lakes and surrounding communities to identify and implement programs and projects that foster stability and growth for the community.

The board will solicit donations while coordinating and leveraging the resources of the foundation and other partners.

Board members are asked to serve for three years, participate in regular board and focus area work group meetings (both in-person and by conference calls), and contribute time, energy and insight to the mission and requests of the foundation.

Board members must also uphold the foundation's values and ethics, abide by its policies, provide stewardship of its resources, engage in the leadership role of the foundation, and represent the foundation publicly when asked.

Preferred board member characteristics

Ability to: Listen, analyze, think clearly and creatively, work well with people individually and in a group.

Willingness to: Prepare for and attend board and committee meetings, ask questions, take responsibility and follow through on a given assignment, contribute ideas for attaining financial resources per circumstances, create community partnerships, process self-evaluation.

Passion for: Addressing challenges and successes for Pequot Lakes and surrounding communities.

Anyone interested in obtaining an application should visit www.pequotlakes-mn.gov/ or call city hall at 218-568-5222.