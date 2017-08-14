Nisswa: City seeks Public Works Commission applicants

Commission members will meet monthly and work on city projects involving city infrastructure, such as roads, sewer and other matters that fall under public works.

The purpose of this commission is to provide the city with policy recommendations to guide the development of roads and public infrastructure.

Interested parties are asked to fill out a city of Nisswa employment application and submit it to the city clerk/administrator. Applications can be obtained at Nisswa City Hall or online at www.ci.nisswa.mn.us

Deadline for applications is Aug. 31 or until filled.