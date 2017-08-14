Nisswa: City seeks Public Works Commission applicants
The city of Nisswa is accepting applications for its newly created Public Works Commission.
The commission will work with the public works director to develop policy and project recommendations for the city council.
Commission members will meet monthly and work on city projects involving city infrastructure, such as roads, sewer and other matters that fall under public works.
The purpose of this commission is to provide the city with policy recommendations to guide the development of roads and public infrastructure.
Interested parties are asked to fill out a city of Nisswa employment application and submit it to the city clerk/administrator. Applications can be obtained at Nisswa City Hall or online at www.ci.nisswa.mn.us
Deadline for applications is Aug. 31 or until filled.