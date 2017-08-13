Pine River class of '63 gathers

Spouses and two other graduating PRHS classes were also represented.

These 72-plus-year-olds are still active in volunteering, gardening and traveling. Emails were read from those classmates who were unable to attend, reporting that they were traveling to California, Oregon and Washington and taking a train trip.

Another class member plans a cruise between Amsterdam and Switzerland. Then they roll on to France, Italy and possibly Normandy Beach.

Charlene Davidson Dabill is downsizing and wanted a local classmate to have the special Class Quilt handmade by Walter Weiss for the class' 50th reunion. Dabill won the drawing in 2013, and on July 29, Larry Chantland's name was drawn out of the hat as the next keeper of the class quilt.

Each year the Pine River High School (pre-Pine River-Backus High School) graduating class of 1963 gathers informally at the Pine River American Legion at 6:30 p.m. on the Saturday night of Pine River Summerfest. Other graduates of PR-B High School are always invited.