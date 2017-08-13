WAPOA seminar will discuss water quality Aug. 15

WAPOA, with other area lake associations, has been testing area lakes for water quality since the early 1990s. WAPOA undertakes this annual water testing, including water clarity using Secchi discs and collecting water samples with a laboratory under contract testing for chlorophyll-a and phosphorus. Thirty-nine area lakes are tested monthly from May to September.

The results of this water testing provide data for calculating a Trophic State Index for each of the 39 lakes. The results are forwarded to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. In addition, WAPOA will begin using the annual data, working with RMB Lab - its contract laboratory - to consider formulating lake improvement plans.

At this workshop/seminar, Moriya Rufer, aquatic ecologist, RMB Lab, in Detroit Lakes will present "The Current State of Lake Water Quality" among the lakes of the Whitefish Chain and the other 25 area lakes included in the annual water testing program.

This workshop is for those who live on or enjoy Ossie, Kimble, Clear, Star, Roosevelt, Lawrence, East and West Fox, Kego, Eagle, Mitchell, O'Brien, Goodrich, Big Pine, Ruth, Mary, Emily, Velvet, the 14 lakes of the Whitefish Chain and other lakes in the area.

There will be an opportunity to participate in an interactive question-and-answer period.