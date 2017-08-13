Klobuchar features Nisswa coffee shop in 'Minnesota Morning'

"Adirondack Coffee offers a place for the community to come together," Klobuchar said in a news release. "It is a great example of a local, family-owned business that helps boost our economy. I was delighted to serve their treats for my guests here in Washington."

Deb and Bill Cruz opened Adirondack Coffee in 1993. It was one of central Minnesota's first espresso bars and was named Minnesota's best-loved coffee shop outside of the Twin Cities. Adirondack Coffee is known for its award-winning espresso and freshly baked scones and croissants.

Klobuchar hosts "Minnesota Morning" every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting the capitol. Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of Klobuchar's work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the senator's staff and take photographs with the Klobuchar.

To get more information on attending "Minnesota Morning,'' visit Klobuchar's website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at 202-224-3244.