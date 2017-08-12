Civil Air Patrol to host breakfast Sunday in Walker

The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverage. Squadron members Hazel Cleghorn and Donna Withrow created the made-from-scratch buttermilk pancake recipe.

There is no charge, but freewill offerings will be accepted. Proceeds help the squadron defray expenses for training and overhead.

Various law enforcement and public safety agencies will bring equipment for people to see.

Civil Air Patrol members work with other public safety organizations, help at natural disasters and conduct ground and air searches to find lost airplanes and/or people.