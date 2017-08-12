Police Blotter - Aug. 12, 2017

Report on Aug. 2 at 6:22 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and County Road 66 in Manhattan Beach.

Report on Aug. 2 at 7:12 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 and Swanburg Road in Pine River.

Report on Aug. 5 at 6:14 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Aug. 5 at 8:57 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Old Mill Road in Merrifield.

Report on Aug. 6 at 2:10 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 15 and Silver Sands Road in Jenkins.

FIRE: Report on Aug. 6 at 5:38 a.m. of a detached garage fully engulfed on Buchite Road in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Aug. 5 at 12:41 a.m. of a burglary in progress on Golden Butternut Lane.

THEFTS: Report on Aug. 1 at 1:38 a.m. of a vehicle theft on Ski Chalet Drive.

Report on Aug. 1 at 8:52 a.m. of a theft on Blue Ridge Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Aug. 5 at 1:23 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and open container on Breezy Point Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Aug. 3 at 11:56 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371.

THEFTS: Report on July 31 at 8:44 a.m. of wallet stolen on Main Street.

Report on Aug. 3 at 8:58 a.m. of a theft on Olson Street.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Aug. 4 at 5:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 18.

THEFT: Report on Aug. 1 at 9:04 a.m. of a theft on Poplar Avenue.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Aug. 3 at 9:13 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 13.

Report on Aug. 6 at 2:41 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI, drugs and warrants on Green Gables Road and State Highway 371.

Crosslake Police Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Aug. 4 at 7:12 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on Aug. 5 at 4:47 a.m. of a burglary in progress on Whitefish Avenue. The complainant stated she heard footsteps on the staircase leading to the basement. Officers cleared the residence and found no signs of forced entry or property damage.

CRASH: Report on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on July 31 at 2:57 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Manhattan Point Boulevard.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Aug. 4 at 7:52 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 11 and Horseshoe Lake Road.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASH: Report on Aug. 2 at 12:35 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Gull Lane in Nisswa.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Aug. 1 at 12:24 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Webb Forest Court in Hackensack.

FIRE: Report on Aug. 2 at 12:33 p.m. of a fire on First Street in Pine River.