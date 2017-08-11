Camp Knutson quilt auction is Saturday

"Bears in the Woods" comes from the "Sometimes We Quilt" group from Jonesborough, Tennessee. The 80- by 80-inch quilt was donated in honor of a grandson who has participated in Camp Hand in Hand Autistic camp for many years. His grandmother wished to commemorate the years he has participated and enjoyed his Camp Knutson camping experience.

The quilt is constructed with yellows and golds in log cabin blocks with the traditional red hearth square as the cabin center, surrounded with pine tree blocks with bear paw blocks in the corners. A flying geese border completes the "up north" camping theme. It comes with a written appraisal of workmanship and replacement value by a certified appraiser of the American Quilters Society.