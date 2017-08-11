National Night Out brings communities together

This year Crosslake held its third annual Crosslake Night Out; Pequot Lakes celebrated its second annual National Night Out; Breezy Point joined in with its first Night to Unite, a version of the event many Minnesota communities have taken on; and Pine River had its first National Night Out event.

Police officers, firefighters and members of the sheriff's department, Department of Natural Resources and Life Link III joined with citizens for games, food, activities and conversation.

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang was pleased with the turnout for his city's second event.

"We had more (people) than we did last year, and we just think and believe that this will just continue to grow. It's a really good time for the community to come together in a positive event," Klang said.

Community members also deemed Pequot Lakes' event successful.

"From the perspective of community members, I had numerous people that came up to me and said that they were so thankful for us," Klang said.

Klang plans to continue hosting National Night Out annually in Pequot Lakes and doesn't foresee any changes as of now.

"I think we're doing the right things because of the showing of the people we had," he said.

Breezy Point Police Chief Kevin Merschman had similar feelings for his city's first Night to Unite event.

"Those that were in attendance, I received positive comments from," Merschman said. "In particular, I had three ladies who indicated that they'd form a committee for next year to expand from this. And that's what's important, in that this should be community-driven, not police-driven."

Merschman added that he was able to talk to a family at the event who had questions after a recent encounter with law enforcement.

"I think they had some concerns alleviated," he said. "And we've planned for follow-up meetings to take care of the rest of the concerns they've got."

The police chief hopes to see Breezy Point's event grow in years to come.

The Working Together Coalition in Pine River hosted Pine River's first National Night Out at the Cass County Fairgrounds. The event was proposed and planned one week in advance. Present were the Backus Fire Department, Pine River Police Department and others.