Faith column: The greatest evil

What do you see as the greatest evil that threatens to undermine our nation's liberty? Terrorism? Violence? Political and ideological division? Breakdown of families? The national debt? North Korea? Economic disparity?

Concerning that last example, listen to what our nation's 19th president, Rutherford B. Hayes, who served as our commander in chief from 1877 to 1881, had to say about what he believed to be the greatest evil of his time:

"In church it occurred to me that it is time for the public to hear that the giant evil and danger in this country, the danger which transcends all others, is the vast wealth owned or controlled by a few persons. Money is power: In Congress, in state legislatures, in city councils, in the courts, in the political conventions, in the press, in the pulpit, in the circles of the educated and the talented, its influence is growing greater and greater. Excessive wealth in the hands of the few means extreme poverty, ignorance, vice and wretchedness as the lot of the many." (Kenneth C. Davis, "Don't Know Much about the American Presidents," Random House Audio, 2012, Disc 9, Track 17)

I don't doubt that there are readers who would agree with President Hayes' assessment and view. However, I think there may be a deeper issue to consider.

What I am referring to is the place where President Hayes had his epiphany - "In church it occurred to me ..." (emphasis added).

Listen to what John Adams, our nation's second president, says about the primacy of religion in our society: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

In America, 80-85 percent of local congregations are at a plateau or declining. Eighty percent have less than 100 in average attendance. Seventeen percent of Americans attend church on any given Sunday. By 2020 that figure is expected to decrease to 15 percent, and by 2050 8.5 percent.

The percentage of "nones" (those who profess to have no religion) was 16.1 percent in 2007. In 2014 the percentage of "nones" grew to 22.8 percent.

Timothy S. Goeglein served as deputy director of the White House Office of Public Liaison under President George W. Bush for nearly eight years. In his book "The Man in the Middle," he writes in Chapter 21, "Toward an American Renaissance: Faith, Liberty, and the Future of Conservatism:"

"Some conservatives believe America's best days are behind us, that nations have life cycles and that history teaches us rise and decline are inevitable. The reasons for decline are various: materialism and extravagant wealth; moral and social decay; a loss of strong marriages and families; a culture that is decadent; the surrender of elites; a collapse of confident exceptionalism; but above all, a collapse of faith. I am decidedly not in the declinist camp. I believe an American renaissance is possible, even likely, yet it is important to take stock of the health or illness of our country, culture, and civilization, and to see it whole as it really is." (Timothy S. Goeglein, "The Man in the Middle," Nashville: B & H Publishing Group, 2011, 204-205). (Emphasis added.)

Where can we go to take stock of the health and illness of our country? Let me suggest that church is a most beneficial place!

Why? The apostle Paul tells a young pastor named Timothy the following: "First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth." (1 Timothy 2:1-4).

And what is this truth? Paul continues, "For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself as a ransom for all ..." (vv 5, 6a)

In light of the aforesaid, I urge you to attend worship and join with your pastor and congregation in praying for our government leaders - regardless of your political persuasion and theirs.

Frank Milo is pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes.