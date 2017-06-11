Faith in Action kicks off annual fundraiser raffle
Tickets are available at local businesses for Faith in Action for Cass County's 11th annual fundraiser raffle featuring a 2017 Sage Polaris Ranger 570 with a Triton aluminum trailer as grand prize. The machine and trailer will be on display at area businesses throughout the raffle period.
The second-place prize is $1,000 cash. Third-place prize is a $500 gift card from Hackensack Lumber and Do It Best Hardware. Tickets are available individually or in packets of eight. The raffle drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Eleven additional prizes are available the year, all of which were donated by area businesses, including Tianna Country Club in Walker; Full Stringer Bait in Longville; Godfrey's in Backus; Southside Station, Mark's Market, and Swanson's Bait of Hackensack; One Stop in Longville; Clem's Hardware in Cass Lake; Lucky Moose in Walker; and the Pine River Family Market. Proceeds from the 2016 raffle - approximately $14,000 - were used to deliver direct services to people in need.
Check with local businesses or visit www.faithinactioncass.com for a list of businesses selling raffle tickets. Or call Faith in Action for Cass County at 675-5435 or 1-866-675-5435.