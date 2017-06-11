Community Outreach Day planned June 14

Sheriff Tom Burch and members of the sheriff's office staff will talk about sheriff's office initiatives. On site will be applications for a permit to carry a firearm or purchase a firearm, alarm permit and event permit, as well as the portable Take It To The Box prescription drug disposal box for unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Staff can assist residents in signing up for the county's instant emergency notification program Nixle.

The event is in conjunction with an informative event hosted by Fairview Township to get the latest information on the extension of the Gull Lake Trail being planned to connect the trail in East Gull Lake with a trail being constructed in Lake Shore.

The township will provide grilled hot dogs, brats or pulled pork sandwiches and chips.