Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Nisswa postal workers collected 1,722 pounds of food and a $100 check Saturday, May 13, along their routes for the Lakes Area Food Shelf as part of the largest single-day food drive in the country. Shown from left with the bags of collected food for the food shelf are post office employees Allen Hanson, Tom Schreier, Jodi Savage and Mary Cole. Not pictured are Postmaster Scott Popowitz and his wife, Rona, Dean Maier and Nick Gruntze.