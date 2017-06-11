Longville church to host Music in the Park concerts

The award-winning duo from the Minnesota North Shore features Boyd Blomberg on guitar and Adam Moe on fiddle. Writing many of their own songs, they believe in strong harmonies, kazoos and sad songs, and said their music can cause tears and laughter in one song.

Blomberg and Moe have been singing together since 1997 and recorded their first album a year later. For the past five years they have been singing as Pushing Chain.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch. Admission is free; however, freewill donations are appreciated. Popcorn and lemonade will be available.

In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church.

Upcoming concerts in the Music in the Park series are Monroe Crossing on July 2, Sam Miltich & the Clearwater Hot Club Jazz Band on July 23, the Roe Family Singers on Aug. 27, and the Grand Rapids Male Chorus on Sept. 17 (indoors).

Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is funded in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Carl and Vera Schmidt Foundation, Arvig, Sherman A. Yocum VFW Post 772,

Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Country Power.