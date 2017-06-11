Stewart C. Mills Jr. is Award in Philanthropy winner

The nomination for Mills came from Ruth Gmeinder, BLACF board of directors, and Bruce Buxton, family friend.

"I have discussed this nomination with Stewart many times and he has always refused to accept simply because he does not want the recognition," Buxton said in his nomination letter. "This time I chose to do it without his prior acceptance."

Mills was shaped by his parents' belief in hard work and giving back, starting with young Stew delivering turkeys with all the trimmings to local families at Thanksgiving each year - anonymously. As he grew to be an adult and a successful businessman, Mills' giving became more substantial, but often stayed below the radar. One small example: He frequently pays for veterans' meals in restaurants anonymously.

Gmeinder listed just a few of Mills' beneficiaries of his charitable giving, including, but not limited to: the Crow Wing County Fair, Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, Governor's Fishing Opener, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, Teen Challenge, Lakes Area Music Festival, Walk A Mile in Her Shoes for Women's Shelter, Lions, City Parks and more.

"Stew loves people ... to be with them, talk to them and help and support them," Buxton concluded in his nomination. "His father and grandmother set the bar high for him and he has honored them by clearing that bar and raising it higher for himself and the next generation. He is an example we should all follow and emulate, but it will be a challenge for anyone trying to fill his shoes. "

The award will be presented July 13 at BLACF's annual dinner at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa. Tickets, table sponsorships and more information may be found at https://www.communitygiving.org/BLACF and click on "events," or contact Karl Samp at ksamp@communitygiving.org or 218-824-5633.