Authorities identify body of missing boater

The search began Friday after two reports, within five minutes of each other, notified authorities of an empty boat on Nokay Lake and sought a welfare check on a man who did not show up for work.

About 7:55 a.m. Friday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office received a call to conduct a welfare check on a Brainerd man who had not shown up for work for the last two days. Minutes later the sheriff's office received a call of an abandoned boat floating on Nokay Lake, which is located about 10 miles east of Brainerd. The boat's registration came back to the same man in the welfare check.

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Boat and Water Division searched the area with a side scan sonar and other watercraft. They were assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources both on the water, and with aerial support. The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted in the search. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for autopsy, which is standard procedure in an apparent drowning.