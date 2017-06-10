Storytellers return to Pequot Lakes June 14

Mistry will present stories while Herriges accompanies with music. This program includes popular Indian stories about Emperor Akbar and his wise adviser Birbal as well as great historical references and many fun riddles.

It is an ideal program for elementary school kids ages 5 and older.

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota's arts and cultural heritage.