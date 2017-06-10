Nisswa Women's Club to learn about Grand View history
The Nisswa Women's Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, June 15, at Grand View Lodge with social time starting at 11:30 a.m. and lunch served at noon.
Mark Ronnei, general manager of Grand View Lodge, will present "Grand View's 100 Year Long History."
Hostesses are Sandie Tricker, Deanna Anderson, Jackie Lemieux, Anne Pierson and Joann Sufka. Margo Neva will give the inspirational.
For more information or to make a reservation, call Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754. Visit nisswawomensclub.org for club information, or like the group on Facebook.