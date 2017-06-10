Crosslake Conversations to focus on city issues
A new program will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Crosslake Community Center called Crosslake Conversations.
The program is an opportunity to share perspectives on community happenings, fun and heritage. The program will provide a variety of topics to keep local residents up to date on current projects and initiatives that will shape the future of the Crosslake community.
Crosslake Conversations will also feature a segment that will open the door to Crosslake's past and include a mystery topic.
A second program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, and plans are in the works for August and September.
Admission is free.