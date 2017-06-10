Search
    Crosslake Conversations to focus on city issues

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:30 a.m.

    A new program will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Crosslake Community Center called Crosslake Conversations.

    The program is an opportunity to share perspectives on community happenings, fun and heritage. The program will provide a variety of topics to keep local residents up to date on current projects and initiatives that will shape the future of the Crosslake community.

    Crosslake Conversations will also feature a segment that will open the door to Crosslake's past and include a mystery topic.

    A second program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, and plans are in the works for August and September.

    Admission is free.

