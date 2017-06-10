Crosslake Conversations to focus on city issues

The program is an opportunity to share perspectives on community happenings, fun and heritage. The program will provide a variety of topics to keep local residents up to date on current projects and initiatives that will shape the future of the Crosslake community.

Crosslake Conversations will also feature a segment that will open the door to Crosslake's past and include a mystery topic.

A second program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12, and plans are in the works for August and September.

Admission is free.