Ideal Township announces road construction schedule

The township will do road resurfacing starting sometime in the next few weeks on Strawberry Lake Road and North Clamshell Lane. There will also be patching on a part of Old Whiskey Road.

Along with these projects, the township will clear road right of ways and replace non-conforming mailbox supports.

The schedule depends on weather and other considerations. Ideal Township will make all efforts to minimize the disruption to residents, visitors and other road users during the work schedule.

The township asks motorists to be aware of the presence of workers and equipment and that they cooperate to insure that the road work can be completed efficiently and safely.

Ideal Township is responsible for maintaining access and safety on about 50 miles of road in the township and on several other roads by agreement with neighboring municipalities. To meet that responsibility, the township must, on a regular basis, make repairs and upgrades, keep roads and right of ways clear of obstacles, and provide appropriate signage.

Contact the town clerk if you have questions or comments at 218-543-4392 or info@idealtownship.com.