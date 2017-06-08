No injuries reported in fire at assisted living center
PEQUOT LAKES — Firefighters from several departments were called Thursday night to Heritage House in Pequot Lakes for a report of a fire at the assisted living center.
Fire crews from Pequot Lakes, Nisswa, Ideal Township and Pine River were called to the fire. Within a half hour the fire was reported knocked down, crews were working to ventilate the building and firefighters en route to the scene were cancelled.
No injuries were reported.
