Pequot Lakes firefighters respond to grass fires

Pequot Lakes Fire Chief Tom Nelson said the fire Monday burned a 25-foot by 50-foot area near the lake in Sibley Park. About a dozen firefighters responded and the cause of the fire is not known.

Nelson said there were some children swimming and a personal watercraft rider saw smoke and called 911.

Sunday's grass fire burned about an acre and started from a burn pile of sawdust, Nelson said. The Department of Natural Resources assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Nelson encouraged people to be careful when burning as conditions have become dry in the past week as temperatures have become warmer. While much of the state is green, northwest Minnesota remains an area of greater concern because parts of the area are dry, the DNR said.