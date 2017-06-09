Breezy Point: Council rejects airport lot offer

An offer of $26,500 for the three lots - $25,000 for lots 46 and 47 and $1,500 for lot 48 - was withdrawn before the council's May 1 meeting, and the same individual then gave a revised offer of $15,000, significantly below the appraised price for the lots.

"Based on the appraised value, unless there were some emergency need to sell, I don't see why we would sell at such a low price," council member Rebecca Ball said.

In other action, the council:

• Approved revisions made to the parks department's capital improvement plan. Included in those revisions is a paved parking area along the road by the fishing boardwalk and improvements for the disc golf course.

• Adopted a resolution indicating the city's desire to enter the National Flood Protection Program. According to a Department of Natural Resources email sent to the city, aerial views indicate some structures on Pelican and Ossawinnamakee lakes fall within the state's 100-year floodplain. Entering the program allows Breezy Point property owners to purchase flood insurance through the federal program and requires the city to mitigate any future structures from flood risks.

• Approved the certification of a change to the Sewer Availability Charge. The fee is to be charged at the time of the building permit or may be certified to taxes to be paid over a period of up to 15 years.

In May, the Breezy Point Police Department responded to 208 incidents, a decrease of 17 from May 2016. Among those incidents were four traffic arrests, three crashes and seven thefts.