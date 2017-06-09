The potential co-op would be a non-exclusive agreement that would only apply to students of Crosslake Community School's online high school program - who reside within the Pequot Lakes School District - interested in taking part in Pequot Lakes' band and choir programs and participating in Minnesota State High School League contests.

"We have a good, cooperative working relationship with Todd and the charter school," superintendent Chris Lindholm said. "We have students who bop back and forth (between the schools) and we do communicate quite effectively."

Concerns arose regarding whether the co-op would bump the music programs up a class for competitions, and if agreeing to this co-op opened the door for other co-ops that may affect Pequot Lakes activities competitively.

"I think at this point, it is philosophical," Pequot Lakes Activities Director Marc Helmrichs said. "Are we going to be good neighbors? Are we going to work together? Do we see you (the Crosslake Community School) as competition? If it's band and choir, we are not going to move up to AA with a few extra kids. I think the big question for me is, are we going to look into other activities a year from now? Is this something that will lead to a second, third and fourth request?"

School board member Valarie Wallin indicated that this co-op may not set any precedent with a potential co-op in the future with other schools, as the students able to take advantage of the co-op are already residents of the school district.

"The reality is that we are serving District 186 kids," Wallin said. "We are only opening this up to people who are already our constituents. The only difference is the kid has enrolled in Crosslake's charter school at the high school level. I think we could argue, as far as precedent goes if we were approached by another district to do something similar, that it is a different animal. Crosslake is a charter school under federal mandate ... so it is a very different agreement from what we would be looking at doing with another school district. They are our kids anyway."

The board will not take action on the co-op outside of a regular board meeting.

Board member Brandon Andersen was not in attendance and Kim Bolz-Andolshek attended via video stream from Miami.