Backus: Council plans to save deteriorating streets

The discussion ensued when the council reviewed a map of proposed street improvements for the city. The map identified streets repaired in 2016, streets that will require work in the next two to five years, and streets that have already deteriorated to the point of requiring complete reconstruction.

The map of the future projects identified six sections of roads within the city that will require reconstruction.

Sawyer said some of those streets requiring reconstruction were identified in 2016 as requiring an overlay within the next two to five years, much like the majority of the city streets in this 2017 plan. He suggested that if the city waits another year to overlay the streets that can be saved now, more streets will require complete reconstruction in 2018, thus increasing cost of maintenance.

Council members agreed with Sawyer that it is important to prevent total breakdown of the city streets that aren't currently in need of reconstruction; however, some streets may pose safety issues.

The council agreed to look further into the condition of roads for the purpose of prioritizing road work. The council also wanted more information on the cost of reconstruction versus resurfacing this year, with options for paying for that work.

To that end, the June meeting was continued to 5 p.m. Monday, June 12. The council will then discuss the road projects, possible sale of the Backus townhomes and an addendum to a revolving loan for B&L Automotive.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Approved donations to the Backus Fire Department, including $3,000 from Ponto Lake Township and $100 from Pine Mountaineers club.

• Approved new fencing at the local Head Start, being paid for by Head Start.

• Approved repair of a sidewalk south of Jack Birge's home for a total of $1,935 paid to Rickard and Sons Concrete.

• Approved a request by a homeowner to connect a water line from their cottage to their home meter. It was determined that the home and cottage were on the same lot, and the shared meter required only application to the council. If the lot is ever divided, the two parts will require separate meters.

• Learned the city's emergency siren was not receiving test signals from the county due to a lapse in coverage. The siren was repaired for $1,105.20.

• Closed the meeting to discuss potential sale of the townhomes.