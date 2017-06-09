Lakes Area Unlimited Learning to host programs

Hansen was 10 when the occupation of Norway by the Nazis began in 1940. His presentation will focus on untold stories from the time period about the deceit and tactics of Vidkun Quisling's National Sampling Party; the prisons, labor camps and POW camps; and "scorched earth" tactics.

Hansen and his family immigrated to the United States after World War II when he was 14.

Fee is $5 for non-members.

The second program is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, and will feature meteorologist Paul Douglas.

Douglas has done TV and radio weather reports for the last 35 years. As an inventor and serial entrepreneur, he has founded several companies that have developed cutting edge weather apps, patents and weather visualizations for films such as "Jurassic Park" and "Twister." He has also written for the Star Tribune and published two books.

