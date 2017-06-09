Highway 87 resurfacing near Backus begins June 9

The lane closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and will be complete June 15. The schedule is weather dependent.

Flaggers and a pilot car will allow one-way, alternating traffic through each day's work zone. Motorists must obey the flaggers and follow the pilot car through the daily work zone. Also, drivers entering a work zone from roads or driveways that intersect Highway 87 must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

The closures are needed while crews resurface 12 miles of Highway 87. When complete, the project will provide a smoother ride and help preserve the roadway.

For more details navigating work zones with pilot cars, visit www.mndot.gov/workzone/pilotcar.html.

For information on state road projects in Cass County and other counties in central Minnesota, follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral and visit www.mndot.gov/d3.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check www.511mn.org.