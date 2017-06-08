Mission Township Supervisor Dave Hauser wrote a letter - which was presented to the Crosslake City Council during its May 8 meeting - asking about the possibility of the Crosslake Fire Department providing services to Mission Township.

The letter read: "This issue was raised at our recent annual meeting where residents voted to decrease our township levy due to increases in overall spending in recent years. Mission residents at this meeting expressed their desire for Crosslake to provide Fire and EMS services to our Township.

"We would like to pursue information regarding options that the City of Crosslake could offer for assistance with Fire and EMS coverage. There is also an interest in Mission Township retaining the City of Crosslake to administer and manage our fire department," the letter said.

At the June 5 meeting, when asked about the letter - which the other town supervisors, Dave Anderson and Jim Roach, said they didn't see before the Crosslake meeting - Hauser said he was simply just asking for information.

Mission Fire Chief Randy Roach said that because Hauser's letter was written on official township letterhead, it should have come before and been signed by the other supervisors before it was sent.

Fire Capt. Eric Makowski-Budrow said he didn't know the letter was being sent either and didn't like how it was written.

"When we saw the letter that was written to Crosslake, it was a big shock to all of us - the whole department," Makowski-Budrow said. "We feel this is very misrepresentative of what actually is going on, and it doesn't feel transparent. I hope you can understand that."

Reasons for Hauser's inquiry stated in the letter included staffing issues and increasing expenses. Makowski-Budrow admitted the department has staffing issues that it's trying to work through, but he said he didn't realize the budget was a problem.

"We want to work with whatever issues are there. If we don't know the issues then we can't work with them. So please tell us what they are and let us do our job," Makowski-Budrow said.

His remarks were met with applause.

Hauser said the letter should not have been a surprise to anyone, as the issue had been brought up at several previous meetings.

"It was just an information search only," Hauser said. "I was concerned about expenses."

Jim Roach, however, said the letter seemed more substantial.

"This letter here reads to me, as a supervisor, that we are going to Crosslake, trying to get coverage from them and for them to do our financials in fire," he said, adding that Hauser should set the issue aside, as so many residents showed up in opposition of it and very few have expressed agreement.

Hauser refused.

"I'm not going to do that," Hauser said. "I'm going to keep looking for more information. I'm on a fact-finding mission."

Anderson, board chairman, reiterated Hauser's insistence that the letter only asked for information and that all board members would have to be consulted before any decisions were made.

Jim Roach then brought up that, according to the video from the Crosslake City Council meeting on May 8, the council agreed to set up a meeting between some of its members, Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller and Hauser. Randy Roach, however, was not included in that meeting.

"I didn't see the video. I wasn't at that meeting. I haven't even seen this letter yet," Anderson said. "So I don't know what's in it."

Anderson added: "We're not looking at disbanding the fire department. We're not looking at anything like that. It's just gathering information of 'How can we do it better? How can we do it more efficient?'"

Hauser and Makowski-Budrow agreed to meet and further discuss this issue.

Resident concern

Several residents spoke at Monday's meeting and voiced their concerns about Hauser's letter and the board's actions.

"This is a community fire department," resident James Stevens said. "No matter what the cost, respect that because it's a community event. It brings everybody together."

The audience applauded after Stevens' remarks.

Todd Stevens, former assistant fire chief in Mission, asked Hauser why he is trying to find a solution to a problem that many people don't think exists.

"What is it that makes what's going on in the fire department a problem? I don't know why you are looking at this," Todd Stevens said. "What's your end result? What do you think you're going to get out of that fact-finding?"

"We don't know until we get the facts," Hauser responded.

Todd Stevens added that Mission Township already has a mutual aid contract with Crosslake, meaning the Crosslake Fire Department gets called if Mission can't respond.

Jim Roach echoed the previous point.

"If we don't have a problem, why try and fix it?" he asked.

City Clerk Anna Anderson added that the city received four letters from residents who are opposed to disbanding the Mission Fire Department.