Relay for Life 5K is Friday; relay event is June 16

The race fee is $15 per individual or $35 for a family of four. T-shirts will be available for purchase on site. Prizes will be awarded for first place in the adult and child female and male groups and for the best use of purple or best purple costume.

Six teams will be part of the Relay For Life at 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the PR-B High School track. There will be a silent auction from 6-9:15 p.m., food and games for the kids, along with "pie-throwing" (whipped cream on a plate) at volunteers for $5.

The opening ceremony honoring all cancer survivors will begin at 7 p.m., with check in from 6-7 p.m. The Hope Speaker will be Alison Collins, a 10-year stage 4 breast cancer survivor.

The luminary lighting will take place at dusk. Luminaries can be purchased at the relay up until the luminary lighting ceremony. Before that, a ceremony recognizing those lost in the past year to cancer or those who battled cancer during their life will be held. Send the name of a loved one to tgrewe@tds.net to be included in this ceremony.

Donations can be accepted online at www.cancer.org. Select "Join Relay For Life," enter ZIP code 56474, search for a participant or team and make a donation.

Pine River businesses are invited to dress up their storefronts with purple the week of the relay and there will be a prize for the best display.