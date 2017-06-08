Search
    Eagles 4-H Club to host rummage sale

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:30 a.m.

    The Eagles 4-H Club of Pequot Lakes will host its seventh annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, in Lake Shore.

    More than 30 families contribute to this sale. Freewill donations will be taken, with only a few items specifically priced to sell. Perennial plants and baked goods will also be available for purchase.

    All proceeds from this sale go directly to the Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club for club members to use for scholarships, 4-H events and community projects.

    This sale is seven miles west of Nisswa. Look for the garage sale signs with the clovers.

