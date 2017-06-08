Eagles 4-H Club to host rummage sale

More than 30 families contribute to this sale. Freewill donations will be taken, with only a few items specifically priced to sell. Perennial plants and baked goods will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds from this sale go directly to the Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club for club members to use for scholarships, 4-H events and community projects.

This sale is seven miles west of Nisswa. Look for the garage sale signs with the clovers.