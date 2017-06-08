Graduates are team players who will move world forward

Or perhaps they saw the speech I gave to my own graduating class 25 years ago in Willmar, Minnesota. Even though that speech was given before the existence of the internet, it has since been posted on YouTube.

Should I give you seniors a moment to look it up with your phones, or are you trying to see if Mitchell is going to beat Spencer in Clash Royale? Keep the faith, Mitchell, as was discovered last Friday anything is possible.

It has been hard to decide what to say to and about this class. I had heard that this is a class that looks out for and supports each other. Honestly, I didn't initially see that in my memories of my courses with them. Perhaps too many of my classroom activities focus on conflict.

Who will create the most powerful ancient civilization? In an ahistorical turn Carthage, under the leadership of Cody Zierden, rallied surrounding peoples to crush Rome, though Carthage was itself then destroyed by the Iberians.

Who would be crowned king in the Feudalism simulation? Be sure to bow and show appropriate respect to Lord Leighton when he receives his diploma. Even in international diplomacy during the Versailles conference, where everyone was MUCH nicer to Germany than history records, the Japanese delegation cried foul on their treatment at the hands of the big Four. Stay calm and in your seat Manning-san, calm and in your seat.

Outside of class I have also usually seen or brought these students to some of their activities. Watching, quite honestly, THE most exciting football game ever at homecoming. Traveling to Little Falls to watch the girls volleyball team end a fine season. Driving the Knowledge Bowl team with my own palms sweaty on the steering wheel in Minnesota snow.

Thinking of all of those activities did remind me of how "giving" many students were to assure the next generation of humanity came into existence and survived in our prehistory simulation.

Again I remind all of you behind me to make sure all descriptions are made clearly in context of the simulation.

That coming together was reinforced as I saw them leave the school last Friday, many teary eyed, most hugging one or more classmates or teachers. More than a few chasing after some teacher or administrator to get their autograph.

Leaving will see this group of seniors simply moving on to greater plans. They have had locker posters up most of the year that share their intentions for the immediate and near future. The wide variety of plans match the diversity of this group. Military service, work and more two- and four-year schools then I could easily list.

It would not surprise me to see members of this class challenge the conventional understanding of the world like ancient Rome fell in my class. Making their opinions and plans known and wishing to see them achieved with the force of a royal monarch. Crying foul when injustice and inequity appear in their presence.

However, they will, most importantly, be truly team players seeking to move our world forward in the myriad ways that only they can.

It has been a privilege to teach you these last few years. I am honored you asked me to speak to you tonight. Know I, and those here tonight, look forward to seeing and learning what you will accomplish.