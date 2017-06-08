Salutatorian: This graduation is about the PR-B class of 2017
As many of you just heard, I will be attending The Ohio State University this fall to major in political science, on the pre-law track.
I know what you're thinking. Yes, THE Ohio State University. Yes, I am going to be a Buckeye. No, I didn't watch their football season. But yes, don't worry, I will attend a few home games.
Anyways, I have always known that Ohio State was the school for me. In fact, applying to the school was most definitely one of the more nerve-wracking things I have done in my life. I think that had to do with the fact that I had already made my decision, I just needed Ohio State to agree with it.
Enough about me though. As I was looking for inspiration on writing this speech, all I could seem to find was the usual: Boring. This speech isn't about me; this graduation isn't for me. This graduation is for all of us in the PR-B class of 2017.
So many of my classmates behind me are off to do incredible things and already have accomplished greatness. Like I said, this speech isn't about me, it is about all of us. So I am going to brag about my classmates. Please stand when you are mentioned.
• Tia Ford and Sierra Tallman: Rising Stars.
• Evan Gravdahl, Leighton Kangas, Joseph Manning, Josh Roberts, Cody Booth and Eldon Eastvold: Serving America diligently.
• Foreign exchange students.
• Mitchell Wynn and Miah Hanson: Athletic scholarships.
• Josh Sweeney: Incredibly smart (just ask him his ACT score); U of M-Twin Cities.
• Michelle Mink: Chose to come back and graduate here; cosmetology.
• Amy Wiese, Hannah Wiedewitsch and Judith Reed: Health, nursing majors.
• All schools in Moorhead: Amy, Avery, Joe Olsen.
• All CLC students: Perhaps the smartest thing to be done.
• North/South Dakota students.
• All UMD, St. Scholastica, Lake Superior Tech students: New Pine River.
• Those entering the workforce: Steve Jobs, Rachel Ray, Kanye West, Mark Zuckerberg.
• All students who don't quite know yet: That's OK. Work it out.
• Serina Macias: Our guardian angel, honorary prom queen.
All administrators, teachers, staff - thank you.
This is us: Almost all of us. Here together, experiencing what may be some of our last shared memories. I am proud of us, I am honored to be here right now as a representative of this fine group of people.
We are the class of 2017. Thank you.