Valedictorian: Keep a positive attitude to get through life

I guess you could say that this senior year consisted of a lot of funny sayings! And with all of this trendy slang, one important aspect is involved with them - Attitude. Throughout this lifetime, I have learned many lessons about attitude, with experience coming from disappointment and success.

With this experience I am able to tell you that attitude is a very strong decision that can determine your path, your outlook on life and your outcome.

As a three-sport athlete, I have definitely seen how attitude can change the outcome of a game. As a student, I have seen how attitude can change the outcome of a test. For example, telling yourself that you are not going to win, or you are not going to ace this test doesn't help.

What helps is telling yourself that you can accomplish these goals, and believing in yourself, because without a doubt, it will increase your chances of success. Recall the story of the "Little Engine That Could." If that little engine thinks that he can, YOU CAN!

If you believe in yourself, and keep chugging along, your goals will be accomplished. If you do not think that "you can," how do you expect yourself to grow and achieve? Believe in yourself, You can do it!

One of my favorite quotes is, "People get angry because God put thorns on roses, while others praise him for putting roses among thorns." This can apply to religious and nonreligious alike, and it's saying that it is important to look on the brighter side of things. It's one of those half empty, half full type of situations.

Instead of thinking, "We do not have a lot of water," say "At least we have some water," because this water will be the achievement and accomplishment that the future holds.

A positive attitude follows hope. It is said that with hope, you have two outcomes - the experience of disappointment or the experience of triumph. If I could take away anything from this school year, it would be to not let the fear of disappointment deter me from my goals.

At the beginning of this year, I moved from my house in Backus, the house that I lived in for 13 years, to a small house on a farm in Pine River. It was a very hard time for me, but I thought to myself, "Why let this affect me?"

I decided that this situation was not going to discourage me, but rather motivate me to accomplish my goals. I started to work harder and I hoped that this situation would get better, and it did, as you can currently see my position today in this class. Hope can truly be very powerful.

As we venture through this concept called life, it is essential to keep an attitude on your shoulders. The great thing about attitude is that with all of this control placed among us, we have the power to control how we feel.

Decide to be happy. Motivate yourself to accomplish your goals. With that being said, remember that just as coldness describes the absence of heat, and darkness describes the absence of light, pessimism describes the absence of optimism.

Why be subjected to these absences? Stay optimistic, stay warm, stay bright and most important of all, stay present.