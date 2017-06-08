Pequot Lakes responds to 2 grass fires

Pequot Lakes Fire Chief Tom Nelson said the fire Monday burned a 25-foot by 50-foot area near the lake in Sibley Park. About a dozen firefighters responded and the cause of the fire is not known. Nelson said there were some children swimming and a personal watercraft rider saw smoke and called 911. Nelson said Sunday's grass fire burned about an acre and started from a burn pile of sawdust. The DNR assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Nelson encourages people to be careful when burning as conditions have become dry this past week as temperatures have become warmer. While much of the state is green, however northwest Minnesota remains an area of greater concern, as parts of the area are dry, the DNR stated.