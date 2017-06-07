Tiny beetle poses big threat to northern Minnesota trees

The emerald ash borer isn't here yet but it could arrive soon. It's already made deep inroads in Minnesota. Officials in the Twin Cities area are in the process of cutting down 60,000 beetle-infested trees and another 175,000 in private yards in the metro area are threatened.

"We are very fortunate that we're not seeing any signs of emerald ash borer in the area," said Bill Thoennes, Alexandria parks and facilities director. "As it stands now, the areas that are affected are the Twin Cities, small areas in Duluth and Rochester, the Winona area and along the Mississippi River in the southeastern part of the state."

Thoennes estimates that 75 to 80 percent of the trees in Alexandria are ash.

"It was a very popular tree to plant because they were easy to get and fast-growing and they were a nice looking tree when they matured," Thoennes said.

But it could be only a matter of time before the destructive beetle makes its way to Alexandria.

"In watching the progression over the past 10 years from the Michigan area, I feel it will eventually get here," Thoennes said. "I don't see it happening in the next three to five years, but you never know."

The ash borer spreads to other areas primarily through humans transporting infested ash firewood from one area to another, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The borer's larvae feed on ash trees, creating D-shaped exit holes about one-eighth of an inch big, typically seen high in the tree.

Once trees start to show signs of infestation — exit holes, vertical splits in the bark, thinning at the top of the tree, and shoots or branches growing at the base — they generally die within one to three years, according to the department.

The ash borer could chew up thousands of trees in the area. Douglas County has one of the highest populations of ash trees in the state — between 15,000 and 50,000, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Although the city continues to monitor the threat, it isn't treating ash trees with insecticides, which would be a significant expense, Thoennes said.

"We do work with the DNR Forestry Division and they do spot checks for signs," Thoennes said. "If it hits the area, we will be busy cutting down ash trees for blocks around the infected site."

There are a few things residents can do if they are worried about the ash trees in their yards, Thoennes noted. "There are companies out there that do treat ash trees for the emerald ash borer, but it is not a 100 percent guarantee that they won't get it," he said.

Another way to help reduce the ash borer risk is to not transport wood of any type, Thoennes said.

"We know it is easy to do — we all like to bring wood for campfires while camping, etc." he said. "Most campgrounds don't allow you to bring your own wood in and encourage you to buy what they have. Also, buy trees from a certified nursery. These plants are all certified as safe and free of diseases. The places around here are good. These places get spot checked from time to time."

For more information about the emerald ash borer, go to the website, www.dnr.state.mn.us and search for "EAB." If you feel the borer has attacked your ash trees, call the "Arrest the Pest" hotline at 1-888-545-6684.