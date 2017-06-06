Dayton is one of 12 state governors so far in the United States Climate Alliance, whose members commit to reduce carbon emissions significantly by 2025. The alliance was formed after Trump announced last week that he would pull the U.S. out of the international climate change agreement.

"President Trump's withdrawal will cause serious damage to our environment and our economy," Dayton said in a statement. "Nevertheless, Minnesota and other states will show the world what we can achieve by working together to conserve energy, to use cleaner and renewable energy, and to leave a livable planet to our children and grandchildren."

Most but not all of the governors in the alliance are Democrats. Part of the group now are the governors of California, New York, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia, as well as the governor of Puerto Rico.

Many states will have their governor's seats up for election in the next year and a half, so future governors could join or leave the Climate Alliance. Governors also have limited ability to affect emissions in their states without support from legislatures.

At least 27 other states have taken steps in the opposite direction: They filed a lawsuit challenging the Clean Power Plan implemented by President Barack Obama, which required states to reduce their carbon emissions. Enforcement of this plan is on hold as a court reviews challenges. Trump has called it a "job-killing regulation" and ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to review the plan.

