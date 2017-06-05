Opposing views voiced on Mission Fire services

Mission Fire Chief Randy Roach—who has been on the department for 25 years—was never approached about the issue and doesn't support the claims in the letter; and one of the three township supervisors also stated on record he doesn't support it.

At issue, is a letter Hauser, who also is the township's fire department liaison, wrote April 9 to Crosslake City Administrator Dan Vogt.

The letter states: "Mission Township is experiencing increasing problems in providing fire and EMS coverage for our residents and contract partners, specifically during daytime hours Monday through Friday. This issue was raised at our recent annual meeting where residents voted to decrease our township levy due to increases in overall spending in recent years. Mission residents at this meeting expressed their desire for Crosslake to provide fire and EMS services to our township.

"Reasons for this request include: staffing issues, with a lack of fire personnel living within our response area; ever-increasing fire department expenses, including spending in excess of the budget; and servicing existing fire contracts for Center and Pelican Townships.

"Given that our police coverage provided by Crosslake Police Department works exceptionally well, we would like to pursue information regarding options that the City of Crosslake offer for assistance with fire and EMS coverage. There is also an interest in Mission Township retaining the City of Crosslake to administer and manage our fire department."

Calls were made over a course of a few days to Hauser for him to explain his letter, but were not returned.

Crosslake City Administrator Dan Vogt brought up the letter/issue at the May 8 Crosslake City Council meeting, where the council agreed to look into it and directed Vogt to organize a meeting between himself, Hauser, Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller, Crosslake Mayor Patty Norgaard and council member Dave Nevin.

The Dispatch obtained a copy of the video recording of the May council meeting, where Vogt told the council he received a call about a year ago from Hauser about the possibility of having Crosslake provide fire and EMS services to Mission. Vogt said a few conversations were had with Hauser and Lohmiller, but they were not sure if anything would come out of it. Vogt said Lohmiller was going to do some research and see if it would make sense for Crosslake to help Mission.

Vogt told the council members they can only meet with one of the supervisors as there are only three and if they meet with more than one it would be a quorum; or he said they could meet with the township at one of its town board meetings.

"I've had some discussion over the course of about a year on this and I know you don't like hearing things 11 months after it happened," Vogt told the council on May 8. "But on the other hand they weren't sure where this would go and they didn't want our fine local press to be picking up that this was a consideration when it wasn't ... as it hadn't (come) before the township."

Hauser stated in his letter that one of the reasons the township was looking at having Crosslake fire assist Mission fire was a lack of coverage during the day. Vogt said a lot of fire departments in the community have a problem with covering the day shifts, as jobs don't allow their employees to leave to go fight a fire. However, Vogt said Lohmiller told him Crosslake has "a better track record." Vogt also said Lohmiller "wouldn't do anything until we get it in writing, (but would) be willing to serve the pleasure of the council and willing to participate and do the best for us."

"I don't see anything wrong with the fact of helping Mission and we could explore it. They will have to reimburse us," Crosslake Council Member Gary Heacox said when Vogt finished his administrator's report at the May meeting.

Council member Brad Nelson said Crosslake already provides the township with police protection and it is only right to give the township the common courtesy "to at least sit down with them. I don't see any problem with this."

When reached by phone Friday, Vogt said the committee appointed to discuss the issue had not yet met. However, a meeting was scheduled later Friday at 4 p.m. Vogt said at this time the city of Crosslake does not know where Mission Township is coming from on the issue and said he didn't know who would be at the Friday meeting from Mission Township.

"We're reacting to a letter we received from Mission," Vogt said. "We'll meet with them and see what they want to do. We haven't had any formal meeting at all and don't know exactly where they are coming from ... Do they want us to take over fire protection or to manage the operation? We don't know."

When contacted by phone Thursday, Lohmiller said he heard about Mission Township inquiring about Crosslake providing fire and EMS services to the township, but said he doesn't know much about it.

"I heard about it, but I'm not pushing it," Lohmiller said. "When (the township) asks the administrator and council about this that is up to them. It's not my position ... I have nothing to do with this. I am not in muddy waters with anyone. I am the Crosslake Fire Chief and I don't have anything to do with anybody else right now. I don't know what is going on down there. I don't want to get into their business.They have their own fire department. They have a good fire department. I have no idea where this came from, but it was news to me, too, when I heard about it.

"I'm not in any position to make any comments about this."

The Mission Township Board consists of three supervisors—Hauser, Chairman Dave Anderson and Supervisor Jim Roach. Calls also were not returned by Anderson or Crosslake Mayor Norgaard.

Jim Roach said Hauser told him he was looking into options on trying to get some help covering daytime hours for the fire service, but "nothing was concrete."

"He was checking on what could be done,"Jim Roach said. "What he came up with was a surprise to me. It had not been discussed at that nature (the letter) at a town meeting.

"I kept asking what are you digging into and I could never get an answer. He said he will be transparent, everything will be up front and next thing I know he sent this to Crosslake City Council.

"This fire department is the heart and soul of the township."

Jim Roach said at least two supervisors would have to approve a motion to have Crosslake fire assist Mission fire with fire services.

"I will not approve it," Jim Roach said.

The issue may come up at the 7 p.m. Monday Mission Town Board meeting at the town hall off Crow Wing County Highway 3, north of Merrifield.

Mission Fire's side

The Mission Fire Department has been in existence since 1974 and covers 60 square miles, which now includes coverage for Center and Pelican Lake townships. Over the years, there has been as few as 11 paid-on call firefighters to as many as 20. Currently there are 22 paid-on-call firefighters, plus fire chief Roach.

Randy Roach was surprised to learn about the April 9 letter sent by Hauser to the city of Crosslake. He said he was never asked or told anything about it. He didn't know where Hauser was getting his financial numbers from, as he said the fire department has not exceeded its budget, as Hauser claims in his letter. Randy Roach said the fire department actually cut $10,000 from its budget this year.

"All our numbers shows we are under budget," Randy Roach said as he pointed to the budget numbers from the township's treasurer report. In 2015, Mission fire had $232,583 in revenue and $213,913 in expenses; and in 2016 it had $225,745 in revenue and $216,587 in expenses. This year they run an estimated $229,000 operating budget. The township is paying off the fire truck it purchased in 2014, but the fire department has continued to spend under budget over the past few years, Randy Roach said.

Mission receives state aid and revenue from property taxes and contracts with the townships the department provides fire services for. Funds also are raised through the Mission Township Firefighters Relief Association when it hosts several fundraisers during the year, which include a pancake breakfast and raffles. The biggest fundraiser is the annual Mission Fire Fair. This year will be the 30th fair and it is scheduled 4 p.m. July 16 at Mission Park.

Hauser's letter states the township voted to decrease its levy due to increases in overall spending in recent years. Randy Roach said this is not true. He said the levy was decreased to remove money from a land acquisition. Randy Roach said removing the land acquisition was approved in a close vote by the Mission board. He also said the levy has nothing to do with the fire department's budget.

In Hauser's letter, he states the township is experiencing increasing problems with having enough fire personnel covering the daytime calls.

"It's a known fact that all (paid-on-call) fire departments are short-handed during the day," Randy Roach said. "There are not as many volunteers as there used to be ... All departments are short during the day. Companies don't let you leave work (to respond to a fire call). We tried to come up with different ways to staff during the days. It will cost money to do it during the day. ... We are making our daytime calls, it's difficult to do, but we have. Our average response time is 10.9 minutes, which is good from coming from work to the fire hall to the scene. We have an average of 100 calls a year.

"We have some very dedicated members who will drop anything they are doing to come to a fire call and some come a great distance. We had to reach out a little farther for staffing and we do what we can for daytime calls. From what we have and the people available, we have done very well and always try to do better. This fire department is aggressive and always strives to do better."

Jim Roach said the fire department came up with a daytime coverage plan a couple of months ago and brought it to the town board. He supported the plan, but said the other two supervisors rejected it because it would cost too much money.

Randy Roach said the fire department's No. 1 priority is the safety of residents.

"We have tremendous community support and we want to keep them safe," he said.