Register for summer club at Crosslake Area Library

All participants will receive a summer club T-shirt, free books and prizes.

The club will meet Thursday mornings, July 6 through Aug. 3. Ages 5-7 will sign in at 9:15 a.m., and kids who have completed grades 2-5 will sign in at 9:45 a.m. Library time will be after the entertainment, around 11:15 a.m., at which time parents may pick up their children.

A $5 fee covers all five weeks and a T-shirt. Class size is limited.Register at the Crosslake Area Library before June 23. For more information, call the library at 218-692-READ (7323).