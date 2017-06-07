WAPOA annual meeting slated June 10

The business meeting will take place after breakfast and will include a year-end financial report, audit report and the election and re-election of directors to serve positions that need to be filled.

WAPOA President Tom Watson will provide a report on the critical activities, plans and strategies for water quality about the Greater Whitefish Lakes area.

Nicholas Phelps, assistant professor and co-director of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC) at the University of Minnesota, will report on the critical research, progress and findings for non-native aquatic plants and animals underway at MAISRC.

MAISRC researchers are working diligently to address the AIS issues that threaten Minnesota's lakes, rivers and wetlands. WAPOA believes MAISRC will make a real difference and will provide the association with the flexibility to meet the AIS challenges.

WAPOA will give away 350 small trees to those in attendance via a drawing at the end of the meeting.