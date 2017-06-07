Event aims to make Crosslake better place to walk

"A walkable community is a healthy, thriving place in which people of all ages and abilities can get where they need and want to go on a daily basis," the group said in a news release. "The purpose of the workshop is to make Crosslake a more walkable community through healthier streets."

Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothes and be prepared for changeable weather (umbrella, sunglasses, etc.). After the walk audit, lunch will be served and the group will discuss collective findings. People are invited to join for the entire time or just part of the day to work with the other participants to make Crosslake a more walkable community.

For more information about Blue Zones consultants Dan Burden and Samantha Thomas, go to https://bluezones.com/services/walkability-solutions/ for additional details.

For more nformation about the workshop or to volunteer or register, contact Marissa Skuza at 218-828-4567 or marissa@greaterlakesrealtors.com.