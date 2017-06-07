Crossing Arts Alliance to offer fairy garden talk

Boran will walk participants through the fun and whimsical world of creating miniature gardens. Participants will gather at Boran's home, about six blocks from the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd. The address will be given after registration. This is an interactive talk about how to make miniature gardens. Participants will not make gardens at this event.

Participants are encouraged to bring their cameras, notebooks and questions as they tour Boran's garden.

The cost is $10 for TCAA members and $15 for non-members

For more information, call The Crossing Arts Alliance at 218-833-0416 or visit www.crossingarts.org.