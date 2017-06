Volunteers primarily from Timber Bay did their annual PIne River Dam Clean-up project on May 23. Left to right are Samantha Malz, Hannah Nordlund, Rashawn Horsman, Erin Hilgers, McKenna Pepper, Mikki Sundstrom, Alexandra Rieschl, Dominic Paulson, Ashley Nordlund, Bill Agens, Alexandra Manning, Aurora Melby, Olivia HIlgers and John Hilgers. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

John Hilgers of Pequot Lakes and Dominic Paulson of Pequot Lakes were among the Timber Bay volunteers participating in the annual Pine River Dam Clean-up ahead of memorial day services there. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

For approximately five years, youth volunteers from Timber Bay have cleaned up the Pine River Dam ahead of Memorial Day services held there. Even though it was raining, the group gathered Tuesday, May 23, to rake garbage, pine needles, leaves and pine cones to prepare for the Monday, May 29, event.