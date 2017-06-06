Crow Wing Paddlers to do moonlight paddle
The Crow Wing Paddlers Club will do its first moonlight paddle Friday, June 9, weather permitting.
Kayakers will hit the water on Clear Lake and Grass Lake for one to three hours. This paddle is considered to be easy.
Another paddle will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, from Pine River south into Norway Lake. This paddle is expected to be moderate to challenging.
Schedule may change due to weather or other factors. All are welcome. Bring your own watercraft or rental kayaks will be available. Call 218-692-1200 to join or for questions.